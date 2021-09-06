CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 823 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Winona, Vaiden, Kilmichael and Poplar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

