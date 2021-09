Chris Hemsworth won't get much of a break after his intense training for Marvel's upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder. In a new Instagram post, Hemsworth shared a video of himself doing yet another intense workout regiment, in preparation for his next film, the sequel to Netflix's Extraction. In the 2020 action flick, Hemsworth played Tyler Rake, a black-ops mercenary with some serious issues, who nonetheless kicks some serious butt in order to save a young boy in his charge (the son of an Indian drug lord) from some violent criminals. Well, from the look of things, Hemsworth has even more physically-demanding action in store for Extraction 2!