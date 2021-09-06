CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See if this description fits you warthog

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Under 5 9, short beard, trucker hat, affliction shirt, dabbled or dabble in roids, work out at a gym you are one of the oldest members, divorced with kids you can’t afford and really don’t care about, some JC classes, but couldn’t finish, work for Grainger or sales at a local floor store and swear you could throw a football over those mountains if coach had put you in back in 82. Everyone on this bored and in your life laughs behind your back because you can’t hide your insecurity.

www.tigernet.com

#Football
NFLtigernet.com

So are we basically calling the same plays from 2015?

Without the hurry up tempo? Maybe should bring that back. It seems that we have fewer plays in the playbook now. So basically we go up to the line of scrimmage, and don't huddle, but we stand there looking over to the sideline to get the play called in, and then snap the ball with under 10 seconds left on the play clock (and many times, it's under 5 seconds).
Sports

As one might expect

As one might expect

I learned a lot more from Dabo’s 5-minute description of offensive mistakes than I did from reading countless posts on this message board over 5 days.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Wellness Wednesday: Belly dancing basics to keep you fit

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the oldest forms of dance, belly dancing offers multiple health benefits for your body and can be an exercise that allows you to get lost in the music and art form. Belly dance incorporates movements throughout the entire body, increasing your strength while toning...
Sports

Good read

Good read

Turn out the lights the party's over... Sure I am glad he is trying to put a positive spin on things .I'm just glad this weeks opponent isn't the same Bulldog squad we faced last week.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Tiger brothers Podcast

Kirkland and Christopher Manning. Two brothers, one love. Clemson. We will be discussing the Tigers football team week end, and week out, giving our in depth hilarious takes on the team. Please join us whether you’re a Clemson fan or just the casual college football fan. We welcome all listeners! Th…
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Grandmother's love propels CJ Spiller into Hall of Fame spot

Because of his grandmother's love, passion, and well-timed advice, C.J. Spiller has it all – a degree from Clemson University and now a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. Full Story ». raider12®. Team Captain [467]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 164. Joined: 11/13/10. Re: TNET: Grandmother's love propels CJ...
Traffic

Newspring Shuttle?

Newspring Shuttle?

I’m thinking about buying a newspring parking pass for Saturday, does anyone know what time they start the shuttle ? What fate do they drop you off at? I’ll be going through gate 5. Parking lots open at 8:00am this week. Not sure when the shuttle buses start running, but...
Sportstigernet.com

Nathaniel Joseph commitment September 10th CBS Sports

2:00 pm This is a special talent. Will be a great addition. Re: Nathaniel Joseph commitment September 10th CBS Sports. I agree that we need a change of style now and then with a burner type guy. Rodgers and Scott were solid, but not really burners. I would love some track speed!
College Sportstigernet.com

Still a little numb from the shock of our Offense

Last week. I predicted a blow out of the puppies because I thought we would come out swinging with the talent we have offensively. Truth is our defense was great, Suprised by how good Uga’s defense was too. All we had to do was score inside the 5 yard line...
Sportstigernet.com

Is there anything ?????????????? holds sacred anymore???

After fingering a chick on the hill at a night game …..circa-2000. I felt like I had defiled that whole place. Maybe I started the problem. Who knows??. It was a Maryland game too if I remember. I feel so gross. Not really tho.
NFLtigernet.com

We'll make the playoffs. It will be a long and frustrating

Process due to the schedule, but we'll get there. Clemson was not a power house offensive line or an amazing offensive scheme or play calling when we won our last two National Championships. We did have difference makers at QB with strong accurate arms and mobility and wide receivers and tight ends that could make contested, often amazing catches.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson ranked as easiest schedule left

Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. I think at least 2 of those will be ranked in the top-25 by the end of the year. Maybe another team or two will surprise as well. Then, we're just hoping that one of the Coastal teams finishes in the...
College Sportstigernet.com

Rewatch UGA game thoughts

So rewatched the game yesterday and have reviewed my initial thoughts and here is my updated opinions:. 1) Still baffled as to why DJ never took off running at times. Was he told not to due to backup QB depth or was he trying too hard to stay in and make the perfect play. Either way I am certain the DJ we expected to see will rise up and be the leader/QB we expect.
NBA

Sup jounge

Sup jounge

Haven’t been around in a couple of days. I’ve been working on my go fund me and petition to fire Tony Elliott and talking with companies about suspending their NIL payments to players due to our lack of an offense. Fantastic Fungi is a show on Netflix I learned about...
Basketballtigernet.com

Fly on the wall..........

I would like to have been a fly on the wall whenever Dabo met with Tony Horne to discuss the offense's poor performance last Saturday night. It was obvious IMO in his comments after the game that Dabo was putting the blame squarely on TH.
College Sportstigernet.com

What have you done for me lately?

Like it or not, that is the environment today in big time college athletics. It’s the price to pay for real time news, internet message boards, record coaching contracts, social media, and now NLI. Coaches make more, players benefit more, and fans expect more. The reality is that we are...
College Sportstigernet.com

First Games are always a roll of the dice....

When you play a real opponent, first games are risky. The bad part is that Clemson lost. The good part is that you now have a lens into your weaknesses that weaker teams can't expose. If you asked me (which I know none of you asked me), Clemson has a...

