San Diego Community Power
Action praised by climate activists, criticized by residents fearing increased industrial-scale energy projects in East County to power coastal and urban areas. September 5, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – By a 3-2 vote, San Diego County Supervisors voted Tuesday to join San Diego Community Power, a community choice energy program (CCE). East County’s two representatives, Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond, both voted no, but for differing reasons.www.eastcountymagazine.org
