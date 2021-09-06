CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

VEGETATION FIRE IN RAINBOW

Update Sept. 5, 2021 9:40 p.m. Forward spread has been stopped; the #ArubaFire is 15% contained, Cal Fire posted on Twitter with this video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1434722088250589189. September 5, 2021 (Rainbow) -- Cal Fire and cooperators are at the scene of a vegetation fire, southeast of the community of Rainbow in northeast...

