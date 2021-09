Following a historic 7th inning rally the Pittsburgh Pirates took another step toward ending the postseason hopes of the St. Louis Cardinals. Baseball, man, it’s the best. You never know what you are going to see during a night out at the ballpark. Thursday night 8,618 fans that took in the first game of a four-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park witnessed a historic 7th inning from the Bucs.