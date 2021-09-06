CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jermaine Johnson, former UGA LB and current FSU DE, dominating Notre Dame

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to know just how elite Georgia’s defense is, look no further than FSU defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson. Johnson transferred from Georgia likely because he wasn’t an every-down defender; so, he joined the Florida State program this offseason. He was used mostly as a third-down specialist for Kirby Smart’s defense. He played in 21 games for UGA and totaled 36 tackles over the last 2 seasons.

