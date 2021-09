Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her stunning giant-killing run at the US Open with victory over Elina Svitolina to reach her first grand slam semi-final.Daniil Medvedev ended the run of qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the last four for a third straight year.But 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz’s run ended after he retired injured a set down to Felix Auger-Aliassime.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day nine at Flushing Meadows.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayHe honestly told me that I put him through hell and back with this matchLeylah Fernandez put her dad through the millTweet...