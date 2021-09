Power grabs in West Africa over the past year -- in Chad, Mali and most recently Guinea -- are enjoying newfound impunity, leaving citizens angry and distressed. "What's the use of constitutions, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and international diplomacy if after all anything goes?" asked Ahmed Sankare, a mobile telephone vendor in the Malian capital Bamako. ECOWAS and many voices in the international community condemned the Guinea coup, as they did a year ago and again in May for Mali. The words have been the same: restore constitutional order, free detainees, set a timeline for elections.