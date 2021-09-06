CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Negan Saves Maggie After Leaving Her to Die on The Walking Dead

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead showrunner explains why Negan leaves Maggie behind to die to start Season 11 only to save her twice over in "Hunted." Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3. When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) mission to Meridian, their last hope of saving a starving Alexandria, he suspects she's a vengeful widow leading him on a death march to avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun). Negan sees an opportunity to let a walker-snagged Maggie die in "Acheron: Part 1," only for her to make an unlikely escape — and then choose to trust Negan with a gun to survive a subway tunnel teeming with zombies in "Acheron: Part 2."

