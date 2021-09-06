The 2022 Rivian R1T Is an Aquatic Animal
Rivian needs to go for big air to upend Tesla. Presently, they’re off to a pretty good start with the 2022 Rivian R1T. It’s territory Tesla has yet to cross into: the electric truck. Moreover, the Rivian R1T looks to beat Tesla on all fronts. That means range, usability, quality, and most importantly range. Also, range. However, Tesla previously won out in the “cool tricks” segment, with in-car games and fart noises. Now, Rivian wins there too.www.motorbiscuit.com
