CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 2022 Rivian R1T Is an Aquatic Animal

By Chase Bierenkoven
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rivian needs to go for big air to upend Tesla. Presently, they’re off to a pretty good start with the 2022 Rivian R1T. It’s territory Tesla has yet to cross into: the electric truck. Moreover, the Rivian R1T looks to beat Tesla on all fronts. That means range, usability, quality, and most importantly range. Also, range. However, Tesla previously won out in the “cool tricks” segment, with in-car games and fart noises. Now, Rivian wins there too.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivian R1t#Aquatic Animal#Car And Driver#The Hummer Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Rivian R1T Interior Review: The All-Electric Pickup With Panache

You usually know what you're going to get when it comes to most automotive interiors. A Rolls-Royce will be opulent and timeless. A Tesla will be sparse and tech-forward. A Jeep will be functional and hard-wearing. But what about a Rivian's interior? We spent some quality time recently with a pre-production 2022 Rivian R1T to find out.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch Rivian R1T Wade Through 3-Foot-Deep Water in Trial

We have brought you multiple videos of Tesla cars in 'boat mode' wading through flooded streets across different parts of the world. Electric SUV maker, Rivian, seems to have an unofficial 'boat mode' as well, judging from a reasonably well performance in a recent test run. A video of the test was shared on Twitter by Rivian CEO, RJ Scaringe.
CarsTechCrunch

Rivian’s electric R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV get their official EPA ranges

The official range and fuel economy values have been posted on the U.S. EPA website. The official numbers align with Rivian’s own previous estimates, which it has advertised as 300 miles. While EPA estimates can’t account for different driving styles, the test cycle is robust enough to provide an accurate...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Watch Rivian R1T Electric Truck Review: ‘This Changes Everything’

With the Rivian R1T EV scheduled to hit the market in September 2021, and then IPO at $80 billion, it is high time we see some test drive videos. Motor Trend has reviewed nearly every new vehicle since 1949. The Motor Trend team took the market’s first electric truck out for a week. Find out why the Rivian truck review concludes, “this changes everything.”
CarsCarscoops

Rivian Tests Out The Wading Abilities Of Its Electric R1T Pickup Truck

The Rivian R1T has been a long time coming but soon, it will land in the hands of customers as the first all-electric pickup truck on the market. As the electric startup puts the finishing touches to the vehicle, company founder and chief executive R.J. Scaringe has shared a video of it being tested through a deep water trap.
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1T Screen Menu Shows 301-Mile Range On 20" All-Terrains

The anticipation for Rivian’s first production model, the R1T electric pickup truck, is through the roof right now as the EV startup prepares to kick off US deliveries later this month. Arguably the most important thing people want to know about the R1T is how far it can go on...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Rivian Configurator: Build Your Own R1T Electric Truck

Good news, the Rivian configurator is finally up. The arrival of the brand’s two new models, the R1T and R1S have been hotly anticipated by both journalists and the consumer alike. Now, we’ll finally have some concrete pricing on both the R1T and R1S models. Moreover, we finally know what specific extras will cost.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Rivian R1T Scores 314 Miles of Range in EPA Testing

Rivian's offroad EVs have just set a marker for others to follow. Rivian has been hard at work as of late, preparing for the imminent release of its debut vehicle, the R1T pickup truck. After frustrating delays, the company is set to finally begin deliveries this month. Ahead of that auspicious milestone, the EPA range figures for the company's R1T pickup and R1S SUV have now dropped, as reported by Roadshow.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Rivian R1T, R1S Range and Economy Figures Revealed by EPA

When we finished our recent drive of the 2022 Rivian R1T, the EPA still hadn't finalized its range and efficiency figures for the electric pickup truck, so the best we had to go on was the company's internal estimate of around 300 miles on a full charge. Now the EPA has weighed in after testing the 2022 Rivian R1T pickup and its R1S SUV sibling.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Just Got Great News From The EPA About Its R1T And R1S

The Rivian R1T electric pickup is just weeks away from being delivered and its buyers are already getting an extra 15 miles or so of range. Both the R1T pickup and R1S SUV were certified by the EPA today with ranges of 314 miles and 316 miles respectively. This is up from the company's earlier estimate of 300 miles, so this is good news for those customers that have been waiting.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Rivian R1T Is “The Most Remarkable Pickup” Ever

The 2022 Rivian R1T is one of the most hyped-up vehicles soon to be released. The electric pickup truck on the verge of beginning deliveries, and it’s all anyone can talk about. Rivian reviews are overwhelmingly positive and the general consensus is that it will revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. So what is Rivian doing that has the automotive industry on the edge of their seats?
Carsgmauthority.com

Rivian R1T And R1S Get EPA-Certified Range Numbers

The Rivian R1T electric pickup, along with the closely related Rivian R1S SUV, have received official estimated range figures from the Environmental Protection Agency. The 2022 Rivian R1T has an EPA-estimated driving range of 314 miles. The truck gets about 66 MPGe highway and 74 MPGe city for a combined rating of 70 MPGe. The EPA estimates R1T owners will pay $950 in annual “fuel” costs.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Polestar as Good as Tesla?

Tesla has made quite a name for itself lately, which often is both a good and bad thing. The Palo-Alto-based brand now has many challengers rising to meet it as consumer demand for EVs amplifies. However, is it even possible to overthrow the brand that Elon Musk has managed to turn into not only a status symbol but an incredibly successful company? Polestar wants to try.
Carsinsideevs.com

Rivian R1T And R1S Spotted In Australia, Why Are They There?

As Rivian is ramping up efforts to start U.S. deliveries of the R1T electric pickup truck in September, two of its prototypes were spotted on the other side of the world in Australia. A camouflaged Rivian R1S SUV and a fully uncovered R1T pickup landed at a Sydney airport this week and were photographed shortly after being unloaded from a cargo plane.
Businesswmleader.com

Rivian reportedly seeks valuation of up to $80B in IPO

Amazon-backed electric vehicle company Rivian is seeking a valuation of around $70-80 billion in its initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Rivian confidentially submitted plans to federal regulators for an IPO, the company said in a statement. The company, which aims to compete...
Carsteslarati.com

Rivian CEO teases R1T’s flood wading abilities in new video

Recently, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shared a video of the all-electric R1T pickup taking a dip into deep waters, seemingly testing the truck’s ability to travel through floods. The video Scaringe shared gave people a close look at how the R1T would handle flooded ares. According to Rivian, the R1T’s wading depth is 3ft+, though the video suggests that the test involved shallower waters.
Carsinsideevs.com

MotorTrend Raves Over Rivian R1T After Exclusive First Drive

Very few journalists have thus far been given the chance to drive the very exciting new Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, one of the year’s most anticipated new EVs. Deliveries are set to kick off soon (after having been postponed), but right now there’s still a lot of mystery shrouding this model because it has yet to be driven by journalists who specialize in electric vehicles for in-depth testing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy