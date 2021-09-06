Love him or not, Novak Djokovic embraces pressure at U.S. Open as he inches closer to history

NEW YORK - With each round of the U.S. Open, it looks increasingly likely that Novak Djokovic will make history Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The world's No. 1 player needs to win only four more matches to claim his 21st major, breaking his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in men's history, and become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam.