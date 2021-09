I have to admit, the (giant) prospect nerd in me gets pretty excited when I see people on Cubs Twitter discussing some of the young guys in the system. Whether it’s in the form of dudes in the back end of the Top 30 getting called up to the big league squad or some of the premier talent in the organization getting their first taste of MiLB TV, I just think it proves just how invested Cubs fans are. Of course, here you are, reading the 16th edition of the Weekly Farm Report this season, so perhaps I’m really preaching to the choir here.