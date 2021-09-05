CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC police: Man in serious condition after struck by motorist

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 11 days ago

Elizabeth City police say a man was in serious but stable condition at a Virginia hospital on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hughes Boulevard. Police said the man was struck in the 100 block of South Hughes Boulevard about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, he was lying unconscious in the right southbound lane of Hughes and the vehicle that apparently struck him was in the right southbound lane, Sgt. B. Martin said in a press release.

