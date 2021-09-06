CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Mark Melancon: Earns fourth win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Melancon (4-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, walking three batters while striking out one to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday. Melancon entered the ninth inning in a tie game. He struggled with his command, issuing three walks for just the second time this season. However, he was able to get out of the inning with the tie intact. The Padres walked it off in the ninth to give Melancon the win. The closer has a 1.92 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with an MLB-leading 36 saves.

www.cbssports.com

