Padres' Mark Melancon: Earns fourth win

Darvish (8-9) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Darvish entered the contest with a 7.57 ERA over his past nine starts, but he was able to push those struggles aside and hold Los Angeles to a single run over six frames. That helped him earn his first win since June 21 and snap a string of 10 straight starts without a victory. The right-hander will look to carry the momentum into his next start, which is likely to come at San Francisco early next week.