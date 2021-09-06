Padres' Chris Paddack: Posts quality start
Paddack allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out two across six innings in the win over the Astros on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Paddack allowed a run in the first inning before firing five shutout innings. However, he allowed back-to-back home runs by Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa before being pulled in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old has a 2.97 ERA in 21.2 innings over his last four starts dating back to July 21. For the season, he has a 4.95 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with 95 strikeouts in 103.2 innings.www.cbssports.com
