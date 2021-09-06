CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Chris Paddack: Posts quality start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Paddack allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out two across six innings in the win over the Astros on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Paddack allowed a run in the first inning before firing five shutout innings. However, he allowed back-to-back home runs by Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa before being pulled in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old has a 2.97 ERA in 21.2 innings over his last four starts dating back to July 21. For the season, he has a 4.95 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP with 95 strikeouts in 103.2 innings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddack
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Astros#Quality Start#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Tatis, Paddack help Padres to much-needed win

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a rare Sunday off-day, picked up a win against a bad Diamondbacks team on the road. Something that has eluded them for much of the season. The Padres put up five runs in the first three innings, jumping on Tyler Gilbert, who did not have the same luck as he did in his no-hitter against the Padres. Chris Paddack returned from the injured list, putting together a rare strong outing, and despite a seventh-inning grand slam allowed by Emilio Pagan, the Padres held on to win.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, September 5th: Chris Paddack, Luis Patino O/U Strikeouts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Chris Paddack O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Astros. This line is not available yet, but if...
MLBThe Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing new for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past few years. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Bregman on Astros' bench against Mariners

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Seattle Mariners. Bregman extended his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday and the Astros appear to be giving him a breather for Wednesday's matinee. Marwin Gonzalez is covering third base and batting eighth. Yuli Gurriel is moving up a couple spots to bat third in place of Bregman.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Want to watch today's Astros-Mariners game? Here's the only way.

For the second time in two weeks, an Astros game won't be available on a traditional TV channel, instead being shown exclusively on YouTube. Major League Baseball has a deal with YouTube in which it gives the internet video behemoth exclusive rights to one game a week. That game this week is Wednesday afternoon's Astros-Mariners matchup.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect win over Astros

I had a really fun ‘lil recap theme set for tonight’s game. Fun by my estimation anyway. You all could have been the judges of that, but instead the Mariners thought they’d have some fun of their own by shuffling to the end of the tightrope and taking one final, playful leap to reach the other side. Instead, with just inches to go, their foot slipped while jumping and rather than propelling themselves to safety, they went flailing off the side and splashed into the Tequila Sunrise-colored waters below.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Injury News

After an incredible stretch of baseball in August, the New York Yankees have been going through a rough patch to start September. To make matters worse, their pitching rotation has been depleted by injuries. Just a few days after All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered a hamstring injury, the Yankees announced...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Denied two-start week

Sale is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Sale was initially lined up to start Tuesday in the second contest of the four-game series, but the Red Sox will instead build in an extra day of rest for him. He's coming off a 5.1-inning, eight-strikeout effort versus the Twins on Aug. 26. Boston will either add a temporary sixth starter to the mix or treat Tuesday's contest as a bullpen game, but regardless, the adjusted pitching schedule means that Sale will miss out on a two-start week.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Marcus Stroman backs up Trey Mancini following criticism from Kyle Farnsworth

Mets starter Marcus Stroman calls Trey Mancini “a blessing to society” after Kyle Farnsworth subtweeted the cancer survivor. Let’s set the stage here for a moment. Former Met and Yankee Kyle Farnsworth took to Twitter to criticize an unnamed baseball player for taking the day off with “general soreness.”. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy