Light showers move in this afternoon, and they will be on and off through Labor Day morning. Today is mainly cloudy and it will feel a bit muggy throughout the second part of the day. The best time to grill will be mid-day. Showers arrive from west to east between 3-5 PM. They will start as light, spotty showers, and then they become steady between 8-10 PM. Highs reach into the mid 70s.