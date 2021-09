COLUMBUS — The NCAA waited a long time to deliver bad news to Palaie Gaoteote at Ohio State. The transfer linebacker who arrived from USC over the summer paying his own way to take classes and make academic progress in an effort to get eligible with the Buckeyes finally received word about his status this week. Despite all of his efforts and the appeal from the Buckeyes, the NCAA denied Gaoteote eligibility and officially ruled him out as an option to play this season.