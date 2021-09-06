Upcoming Events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham Daily News
 4 days ago

Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 11 in the Luther Student Center, giving potential students the opportunity to learn about The Laker Advantage and how it can guide them on the path to success. Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador,...

www.effinghamdailynews.com

NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Campus Resources

Resources for Changemakers at University of Richmond. The Bonner Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) connects students, staff, faculty, and community stakeholders in social change efforts that value the knowledge and potential in our communities. Stop by in Advising Monday through Friday from 2:00-4:00 PM to learn more. Center for Student...
Effingham Daily News

Lake Land College to host first annual Math & Science Open House

Lake Land College math and science faculty will host the first annual Math & Science Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24. The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more and ask questions about Lake Land math and science academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math and engineering.
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Programs and Events at the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro

The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in the heart of Middle Tennessee. More than 120,000 children and families visit annually, exploring exhibits and participating in programs that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts & math) education. Adjacent to the Center is the protected Murfree Spring wetlands, a natural habitat for a variety of fish, amphibians and birds.
University of Florida

$200 Million for Florida Literacy Initiative

Every child deserves the opportunity to experience new worlds and achieve their full potential. We know this happens through positive connections among families, schools and communities. The perfect connector? Books. The ability to read and learn are critical life skills necessary for launching children toward success. Yet we know many...
Montgomery, ALaum.edu

Career Development Center – Employer Services

The Career Development Center is here to help you connect with our talented and diverse Warhawk students! The CDC provides a variety of options for recruiting students for job and internship opportunities within your organization. Employer Spotlight. Ready to connect with Warhawks face-to-face? The Employer Spotlight program features opportunities for...
Effingham Daily News

Regional Office of Education 11 to host Future Teacher Night

The teacher shortage is being felt on a national, state and local level. Schools need high-quality teachers more than ever, in all classroom areas. ROE 11 will host a future teacher night in an effort to introduce those wanting to join the teaching profession to affordable, flexible teacher preparation programs. Representatives from five teacher preparation universities, which offer alternative routes to teacher licensure, including Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, West Florida Teacher Ready, Grand Canyon University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and assist with navigating the path to a professional educator license.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Zucker Professor Honored with Excellence in Teaching Award

Teresa Lazar, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Northwell Health and an assistant professor at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell, was named among this year’s recipients of the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics’ Excellence in Teaching Award. The honor, established in 1992, recognizes outstanding teachers...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Workday Student Is Coming to Campus

The U of A will transition from the current UAConnect student information system to a new Workday Student system in 2024-25. Workday Student is a modern, mobile-friendly and cloud-based solution that will serve U of A System faculty and students long into the future. Workday Student's data-driven approach to student attainment and retention will help the U of A achieve its goal of advancing student success.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Participation Needed in Community Health Needs Assessment

Every three years, Oswego Health conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment to identify key health needs and issues through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis. The ultimate goal of this assessment is to develop strategies to address our community’s health needs and identified issues. Below is a link to a...
Effingham Daily News

CEFS receives Adult Literacy Grant

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. “An estimated 2 million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for...
Sentinel

United Way cancels upcoming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ event

LEWISTOWN — Citing the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 locally, the United Way of Mifflin-Juniata announced on Friday it has canceled the “Dancing With the Stars” event, which was scheduled to take place Oct. 16. “For the safety of our dancers, attendees, and community, the United Way has made...
Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat

Upcoming events to commemorate 9/11

To mark the somber anniversary of the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago, various entities will be holding community events Saturday. The Weatherford Chamber of Commerce is hosting Remembering Sept. 11, 2001: 20 Years Later. The special ceremony, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Park, will pay tribute to those lost...

