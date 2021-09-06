Upcoming Events

The teacher shortage is being felt on a national, state and local level. Schools need high-quality teachers more than ever, in all classroom areas. ROE 11 will host a future teacher night in an effort to introduce those wanting to join the teaching profession to affordable, flexible teacher preparation programs. Representatives from five teacher preparation universities, which offer alternative routes to teacher licensure, including Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, West Florida Teacher Ready, Grand Canyon University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and assist with navigating the path to a professional educator license.