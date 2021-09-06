Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:53 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0 None 11/11 AM 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.4 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.2 0 None 11/10 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0 None