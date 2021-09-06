CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saddlebrooke, AZ
City
Catalina, AZ
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Oracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:16 AM this morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 2.8 1.4 1.3 0 Minor 09/07 PM 2.3 0.9 0.8 0 None 10/07 AM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.1 0.7 0.5 0 None 11/08 AM 2.0 0.6 0.7 0 None 11/10 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 None
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 2.8 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 09/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 0 None 09/08 PM 2.2 0.8 0.6 0 None 10/07 AM 1.8 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/09 PM 2.0 0.6 0.4 0 None 11/08 AM 1.8 0.4 0.5 0 None
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch is expected. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates around 1 to 3 inches per hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash-flooding in urban areas.
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greene; Rensselaer FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN COLUMBIA, NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND SOUTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, although pockets of moderate rainfall will still be possible over the next couple hours. This could result in ponding of water on some roads.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Echols County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Suwannee, central Hamilton and southwestern Echols Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1038 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout over Suwannee Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, Statenville and Suwannee Springs. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Baltimore County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:53 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 1 None 09/09 AM 2.4 0.7 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.1 0.4 0.4 0-1 None 10/10 AM 1.6 -0.1 0.1 1 None 10/11 PM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0 None 11/11 AM 1.8 0.1 0.4 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.3 1 Minor 09/09 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 09/10 PM 2.3 0.6 0.4 0 None 10/09 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 10/10 PM 2.2 0.5 0.2 0 None 11/10 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 0 None
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Vance County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vance; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL VANCE AND WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Halifax County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTY At 319 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and ended for the time being. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Weldon and South Weldon.
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nantucket A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Nantucket Through 945 AM EDT At 848 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing gusty winds and a waterspout about 10 miles southwest of Nantucket, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nantucket. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Okeechobee County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kissimmee Prairie Reserve, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum and Country Hills Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Lares in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 304 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Lares in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 500 PM AST. * At 304 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bayamon in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 615 PM AST. * At 414 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:33:00 Expires: 2021-09-09 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lares; San Sebastian; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR LARES, SAN SEBASTIAN AND UTUADO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 140 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 7 miles north of Chiriaco Summit, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 85 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy