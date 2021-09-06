Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Noxubee River At Macon. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Noxubee River Macon 26.0 27.5 Mon 9 am CDT 26.2 24.8 22.8