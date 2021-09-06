Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County GUSTY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY Some breezy south to southwest winds this afternoon and evening could lead to elevated fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated mainly virga showers and dry storms expected to develop as well. Lightning strikes and strong outflow winds are possible, which could also lead to an elevated fire weather threat. On Friday, an upper level disturbance is expected to pass through the region, bringing cooler temps, breezy to windy conditions, and a better chance for showers and storms. Some storms could produce strong outflow winds, small hail and heavy downpours. The fire weather threat will continue to be elevated. Quieter weather expected for the weekend, although a few showers and storms will still be possible across far eastern Nevada. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.