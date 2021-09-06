CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Adams, southeastern Franklin and southwestern Cumberland Counties through 530 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over St. Thomas, moving southeast at 15 mph. Other strong storms were forming to the northeast of this storm. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Waynesboro, Greencastle, Guilford, St. Thomas, Fayetteville, Mont Alto, Scotland, Marion, Williamson, Quincy and Penn State Mont Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Barbour County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Harrison, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Upshur, northwestern Barbour and southern Harrison Counties through 445 PM EDT At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nutter Fort, or over Clarksburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Philippi, Bridgeport, Stonewood, Nutter Fort, Anmoore, West Milford, Lost Creek, Volga, Century, Hodgesville, Galloway and Despard. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 107 and 121. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 74 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County GUSTY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY Some breezy south to southwest winds this afternoon and evening could lead to elevated fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated mainly virga showers and dry storms expected to develop as well. Lightning strikes and strong outflow winds are possible, which could also lead to an elevated fire weather threat. On Friday, an upper level disturbance is expected to pass through the region, bringing cooler temps, breezy to windy conditions, and a better chance for showers and storms. Some storms could produce strong outflow winds, small hail and heavy downpours. The fire weather threat will continue to be elevated. Quieter weather expected for the weekend, although a few showers and storms will still be possible across far eastern Nevada. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Vance County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Vance, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vance; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL VANCE AND WARREN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Huron BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON Hazardous beach conditions, including rip currents, are no longer anticipated for Lake Huron beaches from Port Austin to Port Sanilac, thus the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.
Halifax County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Halifax FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTY At 319 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and ended for the time being. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Weldon and South Weldon.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic Beaches of Maryland. In Virginia, The Atlantic Beaches of Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the Atlantic Beaches of Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 445 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Oak Point, or over Hollywood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Hallandale, Miami Gardens, Lauderhill, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Sunny Isles Beach, West Park, Wilton Manors, Estates Of Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Okeechobee County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okeechobee County through 400 PM EDT At 324 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kissimmee Prairie Reserve, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum and Country Hills Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Saint Lucie County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Lucie County through 500 PM EDT At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walton, Fort Pierce, White City, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant and Jensen Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Martin; Okeechobee; St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Lucie, southeastern Okeechobee and Martin Counties through 430 PM EDT At 342 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Four Seasons Estates, or 10 miles northeast of Treasure Island, moving east at 35 mph. A gusty outflow was located well out ahead of these storms and will arrive well ahead of any precipitation. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Stuart and Indiantown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Palm Beach County through 415 PM EDT At 331 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canal Point, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pahokee, Canal Point, Fremd Village-Padgett Island, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, San Sebastian, Utuado by NWS

San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and could cause localized flooding. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service San Diego.
Clinton County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 2:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Thursday was 11.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.1 feet Thursday morning.
Camden County, GAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

