Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-05 18:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
