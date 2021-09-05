Ellen Ott Gundersen: Disgusted with council decision
I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inherent right to refuse to abide by reasonable public health measures. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court several times, including in smallpox and influenza outbreaks. The government DOES have the right to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens. Indeed, this is the government’s mandate.www.winonadailynews.com
