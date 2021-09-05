CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ellen Ott Gundersen: Disgusted with council decision

Winona Daily News
 4 days ago

I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inherent right to refuse to abide by reasonable public health measures. This has been upheld by the Supreme Court several times, including in smallpox and influenza outbreaks. The government DOES have the right to protect the safety and welfare of its citizens. Indeed, this is the government’s mandate.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ott#Disgust#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

8 Aldermen Ask Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady To Require Proof Of Vaccination In Public Indoor Settings

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight members of the Chicago City Council who sit on the Committee on Health are asking Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady to require people to show proof of vaccination to enter public indoor settings like restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms. “In the interest of public health, New York City, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Puerto Rico have all begun requiring proof of vaccination for persons visiting public indoor settings,” the aldermen wrote in their letter. “We believe it is time for Chicago to do the same.” The letter sites the continuing spread...
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati Herald

City Council votes ‘no’ on vaccine passport ban

CINCINNATI — City Council on Tuesday voted down a proposed ban on “vaccine passports,” leaving the door open for private businesses to require their patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Republican Betsy Sundermann, who introduced the ban as a motion and became the only vote in its favor, argued...
PoliticsWVNT-TV

McDowell County doctor gets to stay after City Council decision

WAR, WV (WVNS) — After a rent misunderstanding nearly sent the only doctor of War packing, all has been resolved. Dr. Demesa has worked in McDowell County for more than 50 years, and as of now, she is the only physician in War; however, because of a rent misunderstanding, Dr. Demesa was facing eviction from City Council.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Folwell neighbors ask court to reverse Rochester council zoning decision

A group of six Folwell neighbors have turned to the courts in an effort to stop a proposed housing development. The civil lawsuit filed against the city of Rochester centers on a May 17 decision by the Rochester City Council to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be rezoned for development of proposed rowhomes. The council's vote on the matter was 4-3.
Menlo Park, CApadailypost.com

Council puts off decision on 483-home project

Menlo Park City Council has put off deciding whether a 483-home project ought to move forward. Objections to the development were brought forward by Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor and the Sequoia Union High School District. The 1,000 new residents in the project at 141 Jefferson Drive would likely change the demographics of Taylor’s council district.
HealthWinona Daily News

Notice ISDE Wellness RFP 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE The Western Region Integrated Care (WRIC), a La Crosse, Jackson and Monroe County Collaboration, invites your qualifications and proposals to provide Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) Individual Skills, Wellness, and Med Mgmt Services until 3:00 p.m. September 24, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. The Request For Proposal Package may be requested from the Human Services Contract Unit Supervisor via email at csander@lacrosecounty.org, via phone at (608)785-5511 or found on the La Crosse County website at Requests For Proposals (lacrossecounty.org). 9/5 LAC86143 WNAXLP.
Racine, WILake Geneva Regional News

Should non-vaccinated city employees be tested weekly for COVID? City Council defers decision

RACINE — The City Council decided on a split vote Tuesday to defer a policy change that would have required city employees to COVID test weekly if they are not vaccinated. The council voted 8-6 to defer the resolution in order to give the city time to meet with the unions representing the Racine police and fire departments. That meeting occurred Thursday; no update was available as The Journal Times went to press regarding what came out of those conversations.
La Crosse County, WIWinona Daily News

La Crosse County Exec Committee passes resolution welcoming Afghan refugees to region

A new resolution is moving through the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors this month that welcomes Afghan refugees to the region. The resolution is essentially a commitment by the county and doesn’t make any policy or financial changes, and it issues its support for the refugees and the groups aiding in their arrival, including nonprofits and religious organizations. It was approved unanimously by the Executive Committee on Wednesday morning.
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

47 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county’s case total to 5,272 confirmed and probable cases. No new deaths were confirmed Tuesday due to the disease, leaving the total at 52. The new cases are those that the Minnesota...
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Reggie McLeod: Without mask mandate, we must take care of one another

For the last few weeks the Covid-19 infection rate in Winona County has been higher than nearby counties. Thanks to the recklessness of four Winona City Council members, the citizens of Winona are not protected by a mask mandate. Unless a business requires customers and employees to wear a mask,...
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Public Health not asking for a mask mandate, for now

With counties and school districts across the Cowboy State discussing – and in one case of enforcement in Sheridan – mask mandates, it’s quickly a becoming a local discussion and concern in Gillette. That was the popular topic Tuesday afternoon at the director’s meeting at the county courthouse. Campbell County...
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Mike Kennedy: Why not in Winona?

The height of hypocrisy is having a public meeting to make an informed decision on a current public health concern, then ignoring the researched and clearly presented opinions by several public health agencies, voting against the proposed solution and not explaining the reasoning behind that action. No, I’m not talking...
Gillette, WYSheridan Press

Campbell County LGBTQ complaints shift to school board

GILLETTE — School trustees were the latest of local public boards to hear complaints about LGBTQ issues Tuesday night. The public comments portion of the Campbell County School District meeting looked familiar to any who have followed the ongoing tension between community members and the Campbell County Public Library over materials those community members deem unacceptable due to the presence of LGBTQ issues.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy