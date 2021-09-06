CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Bankroll Beatdown

By Tim Wilkin
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. On the second-to-last day of the Saratoga season, took the daily tour of the barns. Tony Podlaski, aka the press box burro, was along for the golf cart ride and he asked if he could bring his wife Linda, she of the banana bread franchise. Sure. Ski showed up on time and said he had a present for me: a cream-filled donut, which I refused. Ski’s eyes lit up because it was food for his tummy. After visiting the newly retired Whitmore, I had to go talk to Chad Brown at his barn, so the burro took the wheel of the cart for adventure and mayhem with the wife. When the burro came back to me, his wife’s face was ashen. We talked about his Magoo-like driving skills earlier in the meet and they were on display again. While driving the barn area, he drove into the path of a water truck and got the wife drenched. He got stuck in a manure pit. He nearly rear-ended Essential Quality. Narrowly missed smacking into Dale Romans on his golf cart. Was chased around the backstretch by seven grooms yielding pitchforks. The burro will have to go to driving school in the offseason. Otis, it should be noted, is still at the Jersey Shore trying to figure out if the Ortiz brothers are related to David Ortiz and if either of the talented riders ever played ball for the Red Sox.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Sports
Saratoga County, NY
Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Tim Wilkin
Person
Dale Romans
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Park#Boston Red Sox#Saratoga#The Red Sox#Drakon Don#Echo Zulu#Morrissey Travers#Ocean Air#Consumer Spending#Coalition Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Biden vaccine mandates are an attack on both Covid and the GOP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marshaled his forces Thursday for a renewed attack on Covid-19 — and on a Republican Party divided over vaccines. Biden's six-prong strategy amounts to a two-part bet: that vaccine mandates will wrangle the pandemic and that the public will reward him for using his authority.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

President Biden on Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy