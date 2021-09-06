Saratoga Bankroll Beatdown

Tim Wilkin and Anthony Affrunti each was given a mythical $2,000 to spend as he sees fit during the Saratoga season. On the second-to-last day of the Saratoga season, took the daily tour of the barns. Tony Podlaski, aka the press box burro, was along for the golf cart ride and he asked if he could bring his wife Linda, she of the banana bread franchise. Sure. Ski showed up on time and said he had a present for me: a cream-filled donut, which I refused. Ski’s eyes lit up because it was food for his tummy. After visiting the newly retired Whitmore, I had to go talk to Chad Brown at his barn, so the burro took the wheel of the cart for adventure and mayhem with the wife. When the burro came back to me, his wife’s face was ashen. We talked about his Magoo-like driving skills earlier in the meet and they were on display again. While driving the barn area, he drove into the path of a water truck and got the wife drenched. He got stuck in a manure pit. He nearly rear-ended Essential Quality. Narrowly missed smacking into Dale Romans on his golf cart. Was chased around the backstretch by seven grooms yielding pitchforks. The burro will have to go to driving school in the offseason. Otis, it should be noted, is still at the Jersey Shore trying to figure out if the Ortiz brothers are related to David Ortiz and if either of the talented riders ever played ball for the Red Sox.