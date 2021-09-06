CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Swinney has some regrets, but playing Georgia isn't one of them

By Davis Potter
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXmnU_0bnbQPYZ00

Hindsight, as they say, is always 20-20.

That’s because second guessing is always easy to see coming. If you knew then what you know now about a certain situation, would you change anything?

That’s where Clemson coach Dabo Swinney found himself a day after the Tigers’ 10-3 rock-’em, sock-’em loss to Georgia in a top-5 clash. In particular, Swinney said he’d like to have back the decision to quickly abandon the running game, though it was more for the sake of balance rather than not know what Clemson’s offense was facing.

“I don’t know that many people are going to be efficient running the football on Georgia, but we were nowhere near effective enough,” Swinney said Sunday. “And then with (quarterback) D.J. (Uiagalelei) just not really being settled in, we didn’t do a good job of supporting him and sticking to the run game and hanging in there with that. Definitely something we didn’t do a good job with as coaches.”

Georgia has had the nation’s top run defense each of the last two seasons and lived up to its suffocating reputation by making Clemson one-dimensional. The Tigers finished with just 2 net yards rushing, and the Bulldogs sacked Uiagalelei seven times in part because they weren’t worried about Clemson’s running game.

Clemson’s running backs combined for just 24 yards. After Kobe Pace mustered just 2 yards on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage, they didn’t have many opportunities. They combined for just eight carries after that, but Swinney said the coaching staff was too reactionary to the result of a play that had far more potential.

Backed up on its own 10-yard line, Uiagalelei handed off to Kobe Pace on Clemson’s first offensive snap. With 11 personnel on the field against Georgia’ four-man front, the Tigers had enough blockers to go hat on hat even if the Bulldogs brought their two inside linebackers on a run blitz through the A-gap, which is exactly what Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning dialed up.

But Jordan McFadden and Marcus Tate doubled Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis, leaving linebacker Nakobe Dean free to shoot into the backfield. Pace broke Dean’s tackle, but it slowed him up long enough for the rest of the Bulldogs’ defense to quickly converge.

“You can’t draw it up any better,” Swinney said of the numbers. “And you just turn the linebacker loose. We’ve got a hat for him, but, for some reason, we didn’t come off there. That play is going to go a while.”

Clemson didn’t call Uiagalelei’s number in the run game often, either. There were a couple of designed runs and some run-pass options where the sophomore signal caller chose to throw, decisions Swinney said he agreed with based on what Georgia’s defense was showing, but Swinney said the Tigers also didn’t try that enough.

“We didn’t give him enough opportunity,” Swinney said. “Again, that’s something else we could’ve done a better job of, but we just need him to be effective. That’s it. And take what’s there.”

But what Swinney doesn’t regret is playing Georgia to open the season. The Tigers could’ve opted to play an inferior opponent and racked up.a bunch of yards in an easy win, but Clemson paid $1.1 million to Wyoming, which was originally on the Tigers’ non-conference schedule for this season, to break that game contract so it could add the marquee matchup against Georgia to the slate.

The result was a slugfest between a pair of College Football Playoff hopefuls in which no offensive touchdowns were scored. Clemson mustered just 180 total yards and scored its fewest points since a 13-3 loss to Georgia Tech in 2007, which brought questions about the running game, Uiagalelei’s response to the worst statistical performance of his young career and chemistry and cohesion among an offense entering a new era with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne no longer around.

“If you go schedule a different opponent out of the gate, you’re probably asking me different questions,” Swinney said. “But we played Georgia and would do it again because that’s going to help these guys get better for sure.

“I think we’re going to be just fine. We just need to stay focused on us and go get better this week and develop our team. We’ve got to earn it week in and week out.”

Next up for Clemson is a matchup with FCS in-state foe South Carolina State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jczyJ_0bnbQPYZ00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#South Carolina State#American Football#Tigers#D J Lrb Uiagalelei#Kobe Pace#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Georgia State247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Will Muschamp at Georgia heading into opener

Old rivals Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp meet again on Saturday night in Charlotte, but their battle will not have a Palmetto State moniker this time around. Muschamp will be coaching his first game as an assistant at Georgia, after first accepting a job on the Bulldogs' staff earlier this year as a defensive analyst.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Dabo Swinney reacts: What went wrong in Clemson's loss to Georgia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since 2014, Clemson lost its season opener, 10-3, to Georgia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. Georgia teams seem to be the Tigers' kryptonite in season openers. The Bulldogs are responsible for Clemson's last season-opening loss in 2014 and the Tigers' last shutout, a 30-0 rout at the hands of Georgia on Aug. 30, 2003 in Clemson.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Dabo Swinney says Georgia is 'good enough to win the whole thing'

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney spoke with the media earlier today ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Georgia. Here are a few highlights from the conversation. "We're excited it’s game week, finally. Everything builds to this for us. So a lot of excitement around here, getting ready for a great matchup. But before we get into the game, just thoughts and prayers for all the people in Louisiana. We've got guys from that area as well and so just keeping them in our thoughts and prayers, and hopefully, you know, can get through a very difficult time. I want to have the right perspective there as we get focused on this game because there's a lot of people who are hurting right now and we know that."
Georgia Stateabccolumbia.com

WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews season opener against Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Tigers are used to finishing the season in big games. This season, they’ll also be starting with a big game. No. 2 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia are set to square off in a rare top-five showdown to open up the season week one at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. For a multitude of reasons, it’s already being hailed as the game of the year.
Georgia State247Sports

Dabo Swinney previews Georgia matchup in Tuesday press conference

CLEMSON — On Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media to preview Clemson's matchup vs. Georgia. "Everything builds to the season, you only get 12 opportunities on your schedule," Swinney said. "Whatever comes after that is a result of what you earned. If you make it to the national championship, that's only 15 days. The other 350 days you spend preparing, dreaming, planning, and working toward these moments. It's exciting to finally have the opportunity to go play. I'm excited to see where we are. You're coming off a month of camp, so where are we and what do we have to do to get better."
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia. The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Dabo Swinney on DJ Uiagalelei handling the Georgia pressure

Last night, Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei felt disappointment following Clemson’s loss to Georgia. While the performance of Uiagalelei was uninspiring, Swinney believes in his quarterback’s resolve. In his post-game press conference, Swinney was asked about Uiagalelei handling the pressure of both Georgia’s defense and Clemson’s expectations. “The first part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy