The Yankees and Mets Roller Coasters and Ranking NY Teams Closest to a Championship

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ opens with the Yankees’ underwhelming series loss to the Orioles and the Mets winning seven of eight (1:22). Next, he ranks all the New York teams in order of how close they are to winning a championship before reacting to a bunch of listener voicemails (14:42). Then, JJ chats with current Arizona Cardinal and former Syracuse and New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh about the upcoming season, playing with Kyler Murray, and how hard it was to leave New York (35:24). Finally, JJ closes it out by looking ahead to a big slate of games coming up this week (51:18).

www.theringer.com

