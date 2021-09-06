Dayton bowler makes a run at U.S. Open title

Bright lights and big prize fund – Dayton bowler Shannon Pluhowsky was in the running for the title at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open. After five days, four oil patterns and 56 games, Pluhowsky, 39, was seeded third with 11,950 – behind eventual champion Josie Barnes (12,003) and second-seeded Cherie Tan, of Singapore, with 11,998 – for the televised finals on CBS Sports Network on Tuesday. The international field, with bowlers representing 15 countries, was down to just five competitors.