O’Donnell Scores Eight Times as Mount Water Polo Endures Tough First Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMMITSBURG, Md. (September 4, 2021) – Mount St. Mary's faced a tough task during day one of the Navy Invitational, drawing a pair of top 20 opponents. Despite the tall order, sophomore Jason O'Donnell picked up on his All-American pace, scoring eight times in the two games. The Mount fell...

