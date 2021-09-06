Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard (ankle) "full speed" at Sunday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) participated in practice on Sunday. Bernard is dealing with a "mild" high ankle sprain but was reportedly at "full speed" on Sunday according to Bruce Arians. His return to practice is an excellent sign for his potential availability in Thursday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Look for him to receive an official status designation following Monday and Tuesday's practices. Our models expect Bernard to handle 5.6 touches in Week 1.www.numberfire.com
