Browns: Underrated or not, Baker Mayfield enters make or break year

By Chad Porto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield enters 2021 on the cusp of breaking out as a top NFL QB. The Browns got two great seasons out of Baker Mayfield in his first three seasons as an NFL quarterback. Due to Mayfield’s play, last season, in particular, he landed on PFF’s All-Underrated Team, alongside Browns’ guard Wyatt Teller and Browns’ safety John Johnson III. The three men are expected to have massive seasons for the Browns, barring injury. It will also be a season that will define Mayfield.

