Madison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bentonia. * From Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.9 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Low lying woodland areas along the river begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 18.9 Mon 8 am CDT 20.8 21.9 21.6

