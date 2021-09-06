CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below flood stage late tonight into early Monday morning. The river will then continue falling to a stage of 14.4 feet by Friday evening. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, water covers roads at Smith`s Fish Camp in Southern George County. At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage, water approaches homes in west Merrill.

alerts.weather.gov

