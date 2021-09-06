CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kearny and Dudleyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

