Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River At West. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet tomorrow morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 06/27/2017. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River West 15.0 18.0 Mon 8 am CDT 18.6 18.0 17.3