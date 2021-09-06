CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attala County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River At West. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 18.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet tomorrow morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 06/27/2017. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River West 15.0 18.0 Mon 8 am CDT 18.6 18.0 17.3

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
County
Holmes County, MS
County
Attala County, MS
City
Madison, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Biden vaccine mandates are an attack on both Covid and the GOP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden marshaled his forces Thursday for a renewed attack on Covid-19 — and on a Republican Party divided over vaccines. Biden's six-prong strategy amounts to a two-part bet: that vaccine mandates will wrangle the pandemic and that the public will reward him for using his authority.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

President Biden on Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy