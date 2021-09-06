CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Lowndes, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Winston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Choctaw; Lowndes; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Choctaw, northwestern Noxubee, southeastern Oktibbeha, northern Winston and southwestern Lowndes Counties through 900 PM CDT At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sessums to near Craig Springs to near Ackerman. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Starkville, Louisville, Ackerman, Crawford, Sessums, Betheden, Craig Springs, Oktoc, Bent Oak, Weir, Artesia and Sturgis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

