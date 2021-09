A potential title shot is on the line Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till as Derek Brunson takes on Darren Till. The battle of ranked middleweight contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET. The fifth-ranked Brunson is a seasoned veteran who could make a strong case for title consideration should he manage his fifth consecutive victory. He faces a fellow hungry contender in the No. 7-ranked Till, a fan favorite who is still looking for a signature win at middleweight following a failed title run at welterweight.