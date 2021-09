Highlights: Rushed 19 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 21-7 victory over McEachern. Coach Adam Carter’s take: “Joseph Taylor is a workhorse. He comes to work every day to be the best player he can be. He is showing everyone now how talented he is. He was MVP of the state championship game in 2020. He has put in time on the track and weight room in order to perform at a high level. This young man is one every coach loves. He also carries a 3.5 GPA. We are really proud of who he is on and off the field.”