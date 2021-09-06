CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Video: Badr Hari gets knocked out by Arkadiusz Wrzosek in all-time crazy comeback

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasily the most incredible combat sports ending this weekend came in the GLORY kickboxing ring. Badr Hari was absolutely having his way with Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78 in The Netherlands, scoring three knockdowns in less than two rounds. Hari’s vicious body attack left Wrzosek in all sorts of pain but he bravely beat the count each time. A fourth knockdown would’ve been the end of the bout and a first win for Hari in over six years.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Badr Hari
Person
Artem Vakhitov
Person
Todd Grisham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Badr Hari releases statement following shocking high kick KO loss at GLORY 78

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari released a statement following his shocking high kick KO loss to Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78. In what was one of the most incredible comebacks you will ever see in combat sports, Hari was well on his way to beating Wrzosek after knocking him down three times in the fight before his opponent landed a Hail Mary left high kick that KOed Hari cold. It was a shocking scene as Hari was in complete control of the fight before he got caught in the head and knocked out cold with the high kick. You can watch the fight below if you haven’t seen it.
Combat SportsSherdog

Glory 78 ‘Hari vs. Wrzosek’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Glory 78 “Badr vs. Wrzosek” is exclusively available on pay-per-view and can only be purchased online at www.gloryfights.com. You can purchase and stream the pay-per-view for €19.99, £17.99 or US$24.99 from anywhere in the world. Glory 78 coverage begins with a free live stream of Saturday's Glory 78 “SuperFight Series”...
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

GLORY 78: Badr vs. Wrzosek Preview and Predictions

It has been seven months since GLORY kickboxing held an event and they return this weekend in a big way with GLORY 78. Kickboxing legend Badr Hari will look to pick up his first win since 2015 when he meets Polish standout Arkadiusz Wrzosek in a heavyweight headliner. The co-main...
Combat SportsSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Badr Hari

Glory 78 “Badr vs. Wrzosek” is exclusively available on pay-per-view and can only be purchased online at www.gloryfights.com. You can purchase and stream the pay-per-view for €19.99, £17.99 or US$24.99 from anywhere in the world. Badr Hari long ago secured his place among the immortals. Widely regarded as one of...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Bombshell Grabs Attention With New Weigh In Outfit

Australian female boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges returns to action this weekend in the UK. Fighting for the fourth time this year already. Bridges comes into Saturday’s bout off the back of a stoppage win only last month against Bec Connolly. Intent on improving as quickly as possible and maximising her...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
Las Vegas, NVMMAmania.com

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Reigning WBA (Super) Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) pulled off the biggest win of his career last night (Sat., Aug. 21, 2021) live on FITE/FOX pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he upset the legendary Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) via unanimous decision.
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
Combat SportsInternational Business Times

George Foreman Names 'Most Skilled' Heavyweight Of All Time

George Foreman has named one of his past opponents as the most skillful heavyweight of all time. Then and now, the heavyweight division is stacked with talented boxers and everyone is entitled to hail who they think is the greatest to ever step inside the ring. In most cases, the...
UFCBoxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.

Comments / 0

Community Policy