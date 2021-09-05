CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego fire crews quickly extinguish Linda Vista house fire

By Lauryn Schroeder
Posted by 
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Sunday that broke out in a home in Linda Vista, authorities said.

San Diego firefighters received a call of a possible fire at a single-family, single-story home on Linbrook Drive near Ulric Street at 1:39 p.m., said Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton.

The first engine arrived to find "moderate smoke" coming from the home, Pilkerton said. Crews quickly conducted a primary search of the residence but found no one inside.

The fire was exterminated in 12 minutes. Pilkerton said San Diego Gas and Electric was contacted to assist. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
979
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vista House#House Fire#Accident#Battalion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy