San Diego fire crews quickly extinguish Linda Vista house fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Sunday that broke out in a home in Linda Vista, authorities said.

San Diego firefighters received a call of a possible fire at a single-family, single-story home on Linbrook Drive near Ulric Street at 1:39 p.m., said Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton.

The first engine arrived to find "moderate smoke" coming from the home, Pilkerton said. Crews quickly conducted a primary search of the residence but found no one inside.

The fire was exterminated in 12 minutes. Pilkerton said San Diego Gas and Electric was contacted to assist. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .