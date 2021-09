NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clean-up continues across the Tri-State Area, including in New York City, where more resources have been made available for those affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. CBS2’s Cory James spoke to a Queens mom who is dealing with what many other New Yorkers are facing after Wednesday’s deadly storms. “The water was, like, knee deep … The water came from the toilet, from the tub, from the sink,” she said. “I’m very lucky. We’re lucky, but … this is hard, knowing that you have to ask for help.” She got that help at a Woodside public school that...