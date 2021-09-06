CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Steelers contract extensions that went down to the wire

By Allison Koehler
 4 days ago
T.J. Watt and the Steelers seem to be at a crossroads — Watt is without future stability in Pittsburgh. The defensive star is seeking a long-term contract, a pressing matter that has kept him from practicing with his team all offseason, but still finds himself without.

We’re less than a week away from Steelers versus Bills and a sudden sense of urgency is in the air. If the two parties don’t come to an agreement this week, we could be looking at a T.J. Watt holdout.

But Watt’s isn’t the first Steelers contract extension that has come down to the wire in recent history.

Cam Heyward

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 offseason was one wrought with tense contract negotiations between the Steelers and defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

After months with what Heyward described as “no progress,” an agreement was finalized six days before their season kicked off.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t a traditional NFL offseason by any means, but Heyward did practice with his teammates and was ready to go Week 1.

Stephon Tuitt

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers gave defensive end Stephon Tuitt a hefty six-year extension just four days before the start of the 2017 season.

Troy Polamalu

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Polamalu was heading into the final year of a five-year deal he signed in 2007 when the Steelers locked up his services for the rest of his career. The Hall of Fame safety signed the contract at Pittsburgh International Airport before the team boarded the plane to kick off the 2011 season against the Ravens in Baltimore.

