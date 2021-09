Violet Affleck is all grown up, and she’s gearing up to get her license with driving lessons from her famous dad, Ben Affleck!. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, is just months away from her 16th birthday, and she’s putting her learner’s permit to good use as she prepares to take her driving test. Ben took Violet and his two other kids, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck, out to dinner in Brentwood, and Violet drove the whole family there in her dad’s car. Ben was seen giving her some directions from the front seat, while Seraphina and Samuel appeared to be sitting in the back.