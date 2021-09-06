Camila Cabello: Modern ‘Cinderella’ was needed
Camila – who starred alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan in the film – told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “This Cinderella is not waiting for someone to save it. It’s ambitious, empowered, and there are no bad people in it, just people struggling with their own trauma and history. Many of the older fairy tales are written by men, so they give an outdated perspective on a story in which a woman is a protagonist. This is a necessary 2021 version of a fairy tale. “codelist.biz
