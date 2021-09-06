CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers will sign former All-Pro corner Josh Norman [report]

49erswebzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have done extremely well this offseason in developing depth at key positions. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers sign veteran cornerback Josh Norman. By David Bonilla. 19 hrs. The...

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Fox Sports#Nfl Network#Communications#The Carolina Panthers#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Release Player To Make Room For Josh Norman

The 49ers began the week on a surprising note by bringing in veteran cornerback Josh Norman. Norman, 33, signed a one-year deal worth upwards of $2.5 million on Sunday. He’ll provide a steady veteran presence for a 49ers secondary in need of as much help as it can get. “The...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers announce Josh Norman signing, release Dontae Johnson

194 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have officially announced the signing of veteran cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal, which was first reported yesterday by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. To make room on the roster, the team has released cornerback Dontae Johnson.
NFLWYFF4.com

Greenwood native Josh Norman signs deal with San Francisco 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Josh Norman, according to Jay Glazer. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NFLKGO

San Francisco 49ers sign Josh Norman to address secondary depth

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In search of more secondary depth heading toward the season opener, the San Francisco 49ers are bringing in former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman. Norman signed a one-year deal with the Niners on Monday, the team announced. To make room for him on the roster, San Francisco released veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson.
NFLchatsports.com

49ers Rumors: Josh Norman Agrees to Contract After 1 Season with Bills

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Josh Norman, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Details on financial terms and contract length were not immediately disclosed. Norman, 33, is entering his 10th NFL season. He played nine games last year for the Bills, amassing 24...
NFLknbr.com

49ers Notebook: Josh Norman arrives and Trey Lance’s splint comes off

It’s game week, finally. After an odd, semi-off week for the 49ers following their final preseason game, San Francisco returned to practice on Monday, ahead of their season opener on Sunday in Detroit. Trey Lance’s splint came off and some new names and numbers appeared. Practice notes. Trey Lance removed...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Dee Ford Says the 49ers Will Put Him on a Pitch Count for Week 1

SANTA CLARA -- Dee Ford finally feels 100 percent healthy for the first time on the 49ers. But he's not ready to play full time yet. According to Ford, this Sunday the 49ers will keep him on a "pitch count, which means he will play only part time. Here's what Ford said Monday about the 49ers' plans ...Continue reading.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers re-sign Dontae Johnson, protect three practice squad players

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers brought back Dontae Johnson and protected three players from being poached off their practice squad. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers protect 3 from the practice squad, re-sign CB...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ cornerback depth could be tested with Emmanuel Moseley iffy

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Newly added veteran cornerback Josh Norman has a chance to make an immediate contribution if he can show in practice that he is ready for game action. More San Francisco 49ers...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLThe Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy