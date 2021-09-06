Jack Nicholson’s grandson: does Bella Hadid have a new one?

Left: Jack Nicholson in The Best For Last (2007) © Warner Bros. Pictures. Right: Robert Duvall in The Judge – Right or Honor (2014) © Warner Bros. Pictures. The three-time Oscar winner had been for around ten years Jack Nicholson no longer seen in any film. His last appearance was a supporting role in the absolutely average How do you know it’s love is by James L. Brooks, who directed Nicholson at least two Oscars (for Time of tenderness and It couldn’t be better) and the winner is. But in contrast to his professional colleagues Sean Connery and Gene Hackman, who officially retired in the early 2000s after each mediocre final film, Nicholson has never declared his acting career over and a return to the screen has not ruled out. He can afford to be as picky as he wants. It is almost on his cinema comeback in the remake of the Oscar-nominated German tragic comedy Toni Erdmann came, but then Nicholson dropped out at short notice.