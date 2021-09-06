Joplin teens launch project to donate unwanted cellphones to local organizations, people in need

Old cellphones collecting dust in closets could be put to good use for those facing emergency situations.

Two brothers at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin recently launched a community outreach project to collect used cellphones and donate them as emergency devices to the elderly, domestic violence victims and others at risk through the nonprofit Secure the Call.

Shrihari Nagarajan, a 17-year-old senior, and his brother, Prithvi Nagarajan, a 15-year-old sophomore, have set up cellphone donation barrels at five locations: the Joplin Public Library, the Webb City Public Library, Joplin Family Dentistry, Joplin Children’s Dentistry and the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts.

“We’re currently contacting more organizations to see if they’d be receptive to host a barrel, and we believe the more phones that we receive, the more people we will be able to help in our community,” Shrihari Nagarajan said.

The barrels were donated by Secure the Call, a nonprofit established in 2003 that collects used and unwanted phones and tablets, regardless of condition, for redistribution to its more than 400 community partners. This includes senior citizen centers, domestic women’s shelters, and police and sheriff’s departments.

The siblings contacted Secure the Call in mid-July.

“If we had high school kids like this in every major city in America, this organization would be a lot easier on us, that’s for sure,” said Neal Hotlz, head volunteer for Secure the Call. “We’re an all-volunteer organization. We have no paid employees. We started this thing because we’re a bunch of environmentalists.”

The Maryland-based organization collects old and unwanted cellphones, wipes out any data on them, cleans and test them, then redistributes the phones to organizations with free 911 cellphones to be given out to the community at no charge. Donations can include old flip phones, slide phones and touch-screen phones. Batteries or chargers are encouraged to be included with the donation.

Any cellphone will call 911 anywhere in the USA without a service connection from a network provider, according to Holtz.

“Joplin is no stranger to emergencies,” he said. “People in Joplin have an appreciation for 911. Unfortunately, if a town gets devastated by a tornado or a hurricane, a lot of times cell service goes down, but they get it back up really quick. For example, in New Orleans now, most of the cell service is back.”

The barrel at the Joplin Public Library was placed near the entry way about two weeks ago. The library recently shared a Facebook post about the donation barrel to help spread the word. Chelsey Gatewood, public relations and marketing assistant, said the library’s new strategic plan focuses on the individual needs for each community member, and if they can’t provide something within the walls of the library, then they like to partner with local groups that can.

“This was a great opportunity to provide community members a safe and useful way to dispose of their phone, but also, in turn, to provide them with a phone in the future when they may not have access to one,” she said. “I think there’s been a lot of interest in it.”

Environmental impact

Shrihari Nagarajan has been a community health intern for the past three years at Performance Massage and Wellness in Joplin, where he’s been researching the use of phones in the community and the impact it has on mental health.

“In our technologically advanced world, we still need this communication, especially through these devices and with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “I did the internship virtually this year. I realized that this form of a communication is essential in my day-to-day life. I thought for those people who are unfortunate who don’t have access to this form of communication and these devices, I was wondering how I could help them.”

While conducting research on mobile phones, he stumbled across Secure the Call, which is also extending its services to hospitals and patients with COVID-19. Donated phones and tablets can be used for things such as video chats for quarantined patients to communicate with friends and loved ones.

“My brother and I took the initiative to partner with this organization and help our own community,” Shrihari Nagarajan said. “They were very receptive to the idea. We hope to continue this project for as long as we can.”

The teens said reusing the phones also helps to cut down on electronic waste in the environment. Cellphones are made from precious metals, copper and plastics. When the devices are properly recycled, it keeps those materials out of landfills. If it’s not properly disposed of, the toxic metals and materials can leach into the earth and waterways.

“We’re the highest level of recycling, and we’re called reuse,” Holtz said. “You can recycle paper and plastics, and we certainly want everyone to recycle when possible, but it takes a lot of energy and ultimately CO2 in order to repurpose a product into a new product.”

Americans throws away approximately 500,000 cellphones daily, according to Secure the Call. Prithvi Nagarajan, also an intern at Performance Massage and Wellness, researched a project simlar to brother’s but on battery disposal.

How it works

Secure the Call, in an average month, will collect around 500 phones and redistribute working phones to its partner organizations. All broken and unusable phones are properly recycled and never discarded.

One of the brothers’ goals is to help expand the Secure the Call initiative throughout Joplin and other nearby cities. They aim to collect anywhere from 100 to 200 phones for the community.

After each barrel is filled, the Nagarajan brothers will pick them up and mail it directly to Secure the Call, which will return the phones to the brothers with a new barrel. The phones will then be donated to local groups such as Rapha International and Watered Gardens.

“We haven’t contacted them as of yet, but we’d like to get them out to different community service organizations,” Shrihari Nagarajan said. “If we’re able to expand it, we’re hoping to contact hospitals and see if they’d be receptive of receiving a few phones.”

For more information, visit https://securethe call.org or call 301-891-2900.