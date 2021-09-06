CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Helena Gasson Breaks New Zealand National Record in 100 Butterfly

By Reid Carlson
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's Helena Gasson, swimming for the LA Current in the 2021 season of the ISL, lowered her home country's National Record in the 100 butterfly. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 4. Saturday, September 4 – Sunday, September 5. 12:00 pm –...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Swimming#Fina#The La Current#Isl#Scm#Aqua Centurions#National Records#Fina#Ngb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Thompson-Herah headlines raft of stars for Diamond League finale in Zurich

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and glory in the Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Thompson-Herah picked up three golds in the Japanese capital in the 100m, 200m and sprint relay, and will not have to face her compatriot and great rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Zurich. The Olympic champion timed the second fastest 100m ever run in Eugene last month, her time of 10.54sec just five-hundredths short of the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Action at the bumper season finale gets under way on Wednesday, with the shot put, long jump, men's and women's 5000m and womenâs high jump finals all to be held at the Sechselaeutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Australia, New Zealand report record COVID-19 cases

As they both battle the highly transmissible Delta (B1617.2) variant, COVID-19 cases in Australia and New Zealand reached new daily highs. In other developments, Vietnam is sending troops to help with a surge in one of its main manufacturing hubs, and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced steps to ramp up vaccine production in Latin America.
Florida Stateswimswam.com

Joshua Zuchowski Breaks 2 National High School Records (Meters) in Florida

Josh Zuchowski broke his own National Independent High School Record in the 100 fly, and also added a record in the 100 back. Archive photo via Nicole Miller/SwimSwam.com. The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened its 2021-2022 season on Thursday with a short course meters dual meet against nearby Calvary Christian Academy.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Anastasia Gorbenko Breaks 2 More Israeli Records in ISL Match #4

Israeli teenager Anastasia Gorbenko broke two more National Records on Saturday at ISL Match #4 after breaking one last week in Match #2. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 4. Saturday, September 4 – Sunday, September 5. 12:00 pm – 2:00...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Evan Stiles on How Torri Huske Prepped for Trials with 1 LCM Practice per Week

Stiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske's preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials Current photo via Evan Stiles. We sat down with Evan Stiles, the head coach of Arlington Aquatic Club. Stiles is a true swim nerd and a great storyteller, diving deep into Torri Huske‘s preparation for the 2021 Olympic Trials. This includes Huske only being able to train in a long course pool once a week and how Stiles made the most of their time there.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Sarah Sjostrom Ne 50 Freestyle Mei Break Kiya ISL Record

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 3. 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST (8:00 pm – 10:00 pm Local Time) Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, Iron, NY Breakers. Energy Standard ki Sarah Sjostrom ne Naples mei huye women’s 50 freestyle mei 23.17 ki timing ke help se...

Comments / 0

Community Policy