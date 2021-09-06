Helena Gasson Breaks New Zealand National Record in 100 Butterfly

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and glory in the Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Thompson-Herah picked up three golds in the Japanese capital in the 100m, 200m and sprint relay, and will not have to face her compatriot and great rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Zurich. The Olympic champion timed the second fastest 100m ever run in Eugene last month, her time of 10.54sec just five-hundredths short of the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Action at the bumper season finale gets under way on Wednesday, with the shot put, long jump, men's and women's 5000m and womenâs high jump finals all to be held at the Sechselaeutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich.