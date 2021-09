Following reports back in July that open-world zombies-and-parkour survival hit Dying Light would be making its way to Switch, developer Techland has now made it official. Dying Light has been a massive success for Techland - the developer says the game has now been played by over 20 million players since its launch back in 2015 - and it's received an absolute stack of DLC, both free and paid, over the years as a result (and, of course, a sequel is due on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this December).