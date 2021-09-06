CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW All Out: Britt Baker Drops Major Shout Out to Adam Cole With "Pittsburgh Sunrise"

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Women's Champion Britt Baker dropped a major shout out to WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole with the use of her "Pittsburgh Sunrise" move in her match against Kris Statlander during the All Out pay-per-view! Following his match during the most recent AEW TakeOver, Adam Cole was reported to be a free agent that had yet to sign a new contract with the WWE. Reports have been swirling over whether or not this is indeed the case, and the most recent seem to indicate that he is gone from the company completely. Meaning fans have hoped he's coming to All Elite Wrestling.

comicbook.com

