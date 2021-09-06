CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW's Britt Baker Retains Women's World Championship at All Out

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view was loaded with Championship bouts, and one of the biggest of the night was AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander. The two have been going at it for a while now, and tonight it was time to take their battle to the ring with the gold on the line. The bell hit and they locked up, with Statlander countering a bit and Baker pulling her hair. Baker hit a Sunset Flip but Statlander rolled through and they broke up a bit.

